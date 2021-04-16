Spanish contractor says 430MW power plant for Romgaz is nearly done

The main contractor of the 430MW power plant ordered by Romanian gas company Romgaz (SNG), Spanish company Duro Felguera, claims that it has completed 94.4% of the works, Ziarul Financiar reported. The value of works completed so far amounts to EUR 247 million out of the total value of the contract of EUR 262 mln (including EUR 17 mln supplementary costs versus the initial contract).

The company also says it needs nine more months to complete the project. It complains that Romgaz refused the nine-month extension requested by the contractor due to the circumstances generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romgaz awarded the project in 2016, the initial deadline for the delivery of the investment being 2019.

Of the contract value, EUR 69 mln came through the Government's National Investment Plan. The company will have to return the money if it fails to complete the project in time.

Romgaz confirms on its webpage that the project was 90-92% completed in June 2020.

In early April, the state-controlled gas producer terminated the contract with Duro Felguera and its Romanian partner Romelectro. However, a few days later, Romgaz suspended the termination notice and said it asked the contractor to come up with a new proposal for finishing and commissioning the project.

