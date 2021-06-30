Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 08:16
Real Estate

Big real estate project in Bucharest CBD Romexpo stuck in Parliament

30 June 2021
The conflict between the senior Romanian ruling party PNL and the reformist USR PLUS on a critical law aimed at smoothing the EUR 2.6-3.0 bln Romexpo real estate project in Bucharest’s central business district lingers in Parliament.

Senate president Anca Dragu (USR) reportedly asked the head of the legal expert committee, Iuliana Scantei (Liberal), to address a memorandum submitted by NEPI Rockcastle - which argues for an open tender to be organised with a view of selecting the developer for the land (some 46 ha, estimated to cost over EUR 300 mln). Scantei reportedly refused to bring the memorandum to the expert committee because it represents the views of “a party interested," G4media.ro reported.

Based on a concession contract valid by the end of 2053, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) asked lawmakers full ownership of the land - and the Social Democrats and Liberal MPOs have approved the request. CCIR argues that it owns rights to use the land until 2053, and any attempt to deprive it of the rights would result in EUR 300 mln compensations - under the concession contract signed in 2004.

NEPI, a real estate developer and investor, objected to CCIR’s plans to develop a mixed-use project with local developer Iulius Group.

The European Commission, in its turn, reportedly asked Romania to explain why CCIR is not treated as a firm, subject to state aid provisions. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ccir.ro)

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 16:30
29 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A New Zealander's travels in Romania: The surprises, the transformations, and the places to return to
Normal
10

