Romania’s women’s handball team, eliminated from World Championship

Romania’s national women’s handball team was eliminated from the World Championship in Germany after a dramatic match against Czech Republic.

Romania started the match as favorites after winning their group, which included Olympic silver medalists France, Spain, Slovenia, Angola and Paraguay.

The team coached by Spaniard Ambros Martin managed to take the lead from the start of the match and maintained it until late in the second half, when the Czechs made an unexpected comeback. The decisive goal was scored two seconds before the end of the match and Romania lost 27-28, despite a good effort from star Cristina Neagu, who scored 13 goals during the match.

The Romanian team thus failed to achieve its goal of finishing the tournament among the top 8 teams in the world.

Two years ago, Romania finished third at the World Championship in Denmark, after a modest evolution in the group stage.

