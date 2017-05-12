Romania’s Parliament appoints new telecom regulator president

Romania’s Parliament appointed yesterday Adrian Dita as the new president of the Romanian telecom regulator ANCOM, based on a proposal from Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

The new ANCOM president’s brother, Sorinel Dita, is currently adviser to the Minister of Communications Augustin Jianu and president of the Board of Administrations of the National Radiocommunications Society (SNR).

Since November 2015 Dita has been a Public Affairs director at Telekom Romania. Since March 2011 he has also been a director at Romconnection Consulting. Between 2010 and 2011 he served as a Corporate Affairs director at International Railway Systems, a group controlled by businessman Cristian Burci.

Between June 2004 and January 2010 he was a Corporate Affairs director with Vodafone Romania, according to News.ro.

The previous ANCOM president Catalin Marinescu left the Romanian institution to head the Strategy Division of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). He had been running ANCOM for the past eight years.

At the end of April, the government adopted an emergency ordinance changing the law that rules how ANCOM works.

(photo source: Linkedin)