Over 19,000 Romanians went to work abroad in H1

Employment agencies helped over 19,000 Romanians find jobs abroad in the first half of this year, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Spain and UK being the preferred destinations, according to centralized data provided by the Labor Inspection, cited by local Economica.net.

The data doesn’t mention how many of these workers got temporary or seasonal jobs.

Moreover, the Labor Ministry’s representatives point out that the exact number of Romanians working abroad is difficult to estimate as the labor market in the EU is open and people don’t have to notify the authorities when getting jobs in other EU states.

Data from international organizations such OECD showed that some 3.5 million Romanians lived abroad in other EU countries, in 2015.

