Romanians spend over 50 times less on organic food than EU average

Romanians spend on average EUR 2 per year on organic products, whereas the average European pays EUR 102 in the same time span.

The domestic market for organic products could grow if the Government would provide them in hospitals, schools, and universities, said Diego Canga Fano and Henri Delanghe, officials from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) in an interview with Agerpres.

The two are in Romania to aid the government to develop a plan for eco-friendly agriculture. According to them, the EU wants demand and supply in the sector to blend with long-term sustainability, a combination that is to be encouraged with funds from the recovery and resilience plan.

“The target is for 25% of the total EU agricultural area to be organically cultivated by 2030. Only 3.5% of the agricultural area in Romania is organically cultivated right now,” Fano said. “Romania is the first country we visit. We came especially to Romania, given the importance of the country, to increase the area allocated to organic farming,” he added.

Fano and Delanghe believe that the Romanian Government could encourage consumers to buy organic products through incentives and campaigns meant to inform them. The officials had several meetings with representatives from the ministries of health, agriculture, education, and the environment. They also met with managers from the most important retailers in Romania.

“Organic farming involves a reduced use of fertilizers, pesticides, and veterinary medicines and therefore has very positive effects on the environment, climate, biodiversity, animal welfare, soil quality, and water. It also has important social effects such as higher income for farmers,” Delanghe added.

Germany is the largest market for organic products. German consumers spend EUR 15 bln on organic products annually, whereas Romanians spend only EUR 41 mln.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Daniele Pietrobelli | Dreamstime.com)