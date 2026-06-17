Roughly 60% of city-dwelling Romanians purchased second-hand products over last 12 months

Roughly 62% of urban Romanians have purchased at least one second-hand product in the last 12 months, while 20% say they have not bought SH in the past year but intend to do so in the next 12 months, according to the latest study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.

Those who chose to buy second-hand did so to save money most of all (64%), but the data showed that second-hand is no longer perceived only as a necessity-based alternative. Instead, consumers, especially young people, medium-income buyers, and those oriented toward sustainability or collectible items, chose to buy second-hand as a conscious consumption choice.

Around 18% shopped second-hand due to a sustainability mindset and a desire to reduce waste, while 17% sought rare, vintage, or collectible items, a segment that can justify higher spending per purchase and stronger attachment to the product.

The main barrier to increasing SH consumption remains price. As such, 44% of active buyers would purchase more if prices were even lower. This is followed by the lack of product condition verification by the platform (16%) and the lack of clear warranty and return policies (8%).

Gen Z shoppers are most enthusiastic when it comes to SH shopping. Roughly 84% of young people aged 18–24 have bought SH in the last year.

Adoption decreased progressively with age, but remained significant across all groups: even in the 45–55 age segment, more than half of Romanians (53%) said they have made an SH purchase in the last year. Romanians with medium incomes (RON 5,001–8,000/month) recorded the highest adoption rate (63%), showing that second-hand is perceived as a smart consumption behavior, not exclusively as a consequence of financial pressure.

The sector also benefited from a change in perception. The social stigma associated with SH shopping has disappeared, and 3 out of 10 buyers are proud of it and actively recommend second-hand purchases to those around them. Roughly 4 out of 10 buyers purchase SH products monthly or more frequently.

Annual spending on SH products is concentrated in the RON 200–500 range (36%), but 17% of buyers spent more than RON 1,000 per year, a signal that for a relevant segment, second-hand is no longer an occasional alternative, but a consumption channel integrated into their financial routine.

Additionally, 1 in 4 buyers (26%) said they purchase more second-hand compared to 2–3 years ago, while 59% maintained the same level. The declining trend is practically absent, and the signal is one of consolidation, not saturation, according to the survey.

“Second-hand is no longer just a crisis solution; it is increasingly becoming a lifestyle choice. The speed at which the SH buyer becomes more sophisticated is remarkable: they seek warranties, verification, and simple returns. The online SH market is constantly evolving, and the platform that solves the trust equation will win the next wave of growth,” said Marius Luican, General Manager of Reveal Marketing Research.

According to the survey, the usual SH buyer is usually young and female. No less than 70% of women have bought second-hand in the last year, compared to 54% of men.

Adult clothing and accessories lead the ranking of purchased categories (71%), followed by footwear (32%), books, games, and toys (31%), and electronics and phones (23%). The expansion into the electronics category also indicates the maturation of the SH market beyond the traditional textile segment.

The offline purchase channel remained dominant: 61% of active buyers purchase from physical SH stores, confirmed as the main point of contact with the SH market, 42% prefer purchasing through online platforms, while markets and flea markets remain relevant for 27% of buyers, confirming that the traditional format continues to hold its ground.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Christina Richards|Dreamstime.com)