Three out of four Romanians back progressive taxation

According to a poll conducted for the Friedrich Ebert Romania Foundation, about 73% of Romanians agree with progressive taxation and the income tax being waved for the minimum wage.

"There is strong support for a wide range of policies that can generate more social equality. Thus, the vast majority of respondents would agree to increase at least one type of tax among those assessed," the study said, according to Economica.net.

"At the same time, there is strong support for the tax exemption for those earning the minimum wage in the economy (73%), for the progressive taxation of income (73%), and for the additional taxation of those who pollute (73% agreement)," the study concluded.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)