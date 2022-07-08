Data provided by the Association of Romanian Car Manufacturers (ACAROM) and online used car platform Spotawheel shows that Romanians seem to prefer buying second-hand instead of purchasing their cars brand new.

Nearly 157,000 second-hand cars were registered in the first six months of 2022, three times the number of new cars registered, according to ACAROM data.

Spotawheel recently conducted a study on consumer behavior in the Romanian automobile market on a sample of 400 people who had either bought second-hand cars within the past 6 months or are planning to buy one soon.

The study found that nearly 50% of respondents had decided to buy a used car because it was cheaper than buying a new one, stating that they cannot afford a showroom vehicle.

Additionally, 42% of respondents said that they consider buying a used vehicle a good investment, as the drop in value over the course of a year is less dramatic than the loss of value experienced with a new car.

When it comes to choosing the right car, over 65% of respondents said that safety is the most important factor they consider. The next most important factors were technology (48.5%), reliability (47.5%), comfort (44.5%), fuel economy (39%), and brand prestige (41%).

The preferred payment options for purchasing a used vehicle were cash (55%), trade-in (21.5%), credit (11.8%), and on the lowest end of the spectrum, leasing (7.8%).

When asked what additional services respondents might be willing to pay more for, 50% said that they would be willing to pay extra for a car that had been inspected and certified by a third party. While only 10.8% of respondents said they would pay for the facilitation of a quicker payment process, only 5.5% of them said they would be willing to pay extra for formalities related to the purchase of a vehicle, and only 4% would pay for the services of a financial advisor.

Test-driving was considered an important feature of the buying process by 30% of respondents, who said that the test drive represents the decisive moment for choosing a particular car. In fact, around 16% of respondents said they had made the decision to buy the used car immediately after test-driving it. Other factors influencing the choice of a car are interaction with a trusted salesperson (11.75%), and extended warranty (9.5%).

Participants in the survey were also asked their reasons for purchasing a vehicle, and the most popular answers related to their current car’s age and capabilities: 47% said they to replace their old car with a newer model, 32% said they wanted a more technologically advanced car, and 16% said they wanted a car that is more fuel-efficient. While 13.5% said their reason for changing their car was the negative impact their vehicle was having on the environment.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime.com)