Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:23
Social

Four Romanians sentenced to jail after stealing lead from more than 20 churches in the UK

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four Romanians who stole lead from more than 20 churches across England between 2018 and 2020 received jail sentences of up to 6 and a half years, Digi24 reported, quoting BBC

Paul Buica, Constantin Motescu, Laurentiu Sucea, and Mihai Birtu admitted multiple counts of theft at an earlier hearing, BBC said. Motescu and Sucea were both jailed for six years and six months, Buica was jailed for six years, while Birtu got a 43-month sentence.

The thefts caused churches total damages of more than GBP 2 million.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, told the court that some of the churches targeted were "many centuries old and Grade I-listed.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:23
Social

Four Romanians sentenced to jail after stealing lead from more than 20 churches in the UK

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four Romanians who stole lead from more than 20 churches across England between 2018 and 2020 received jail sentences of up to 6 and a half years, Digi24 reported, quoting BBC

Paul Buica, Constantin Motescu, Laurentiu Sucea, and Mihai Birtu admitted multiple counts of theft at an earlier hearing, BBC said. Motescu and Sucea were both jailed for six years and six months, Buica was jailed for six years, while Birtu got a 43-month sentence.

The thefts caused churches total damages of more than GBP 2 million.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, told the court that some of the churches targeted were "many centuries old and Grade I-listed.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position