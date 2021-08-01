Four Romanians sentenced to jail after stealing lead from more than 20 churches in the UK

Four Romanians who stole lead from more than 20 churches across England between 2018 and 2020 received jail sentences of up to 6 and a half years, Digi24 reported, quoting BBC.

Paul Buica, Constantin Motescu, Laurentiu Sucea, and Mihai Birtu admitted multiple counts of theft at an earlier hearing, BBC said. Motescu and Sucea were both jailed for six years and six months, Buica was jailed for six years, while Birtu got a 43-month sentence.

The thefts caused churches total damages of more than GBP 2 million.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, told the court that some of the churches targeted were "many centuries old and Grade I-listed.”

