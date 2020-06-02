Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:26
Business
Romanians are among most committed Europeans to buying a home
06 February 2020
Romanians are most interested in saving with the purpose of buying a house, according to the latest international survey conducted by ING Bank, on over 15,000 respondents from 15 countries.

Owning a home is seen as an attractive option in countries where home ownership rates are already high, the study reveals.

Some 84% of Romanians consider it more profitable to buy their own home than to rent (compared to the European average of 70%) and only 56% of Romanians would set another financial goal such as travelling before raising money for a home (compared to the European average of 81%).

Some 28% of Romanians anticipate that they will buy a home when they are between 30 and 34 years old, 25% think they will do so after 35, and 14% - before 30.

About 21% of Romanians do not think they will ever afford to buy a home. For comparison, only 7% of Europeans expect to buy a house before the age of 30, 16% after 35, and 38% are pessimistic about buying a house.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Normal

