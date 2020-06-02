Romanians are among most committed Europeans to buying a home

Romanians are most interested in saving with the purpose of buying a house, according to the latest international survey conducted by ING Bank, on over 15,000 respondents from 15 countries.
Owning a home is seen as an attractive option in countries where home ownership rates are already high, the study reveals.
Some 84% of Romanians consider it more profitable to buy their own home than to rent (compared to the European average of 70%) and only 56% of Romanians would set another financial goal such as travelling before raising money for a home (compared to the European average of 81%).
Some 28% of Romanians anticipate that they will buy a home when they are between 30 and 34 years old, 25% think they will do so after 35, and 14% - before 30.
About 21% of Romanians do not think they will ever afford to buy a home. For comparison, only 7% of Europeans expect to buy a house before the age of 30, 16% after 35, and 38% are pessimistic about buying a house.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Home deliveries in Bucharest and its surroundings will hit new records this year, with an estimated 14,000 units, up 24...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!