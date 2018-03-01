Five Romanian universities in 2018 QS world rankings by subject

Five Romanian universities are included in the 2018 QS Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject, with a total of 15 disciplines. Six Romanian universities were included in the 2017 edition of the ranking, with 16 study disciplines.

The George Enescu University of Arts in Iasi ranks in the 151-200 band in the Art & Design category. It is the only local university featuring in the Art & Design category of world’s 200 best. The London-based Royal College of Art, the Parsons School of Design in New York and the Rhode Island School of Design lead the ranking in the Art& Design category.

The Bucharest Polytechnic University is included with five disciplines, more than any other Romanian university. It ranks in the 251 – 300 band in the Engineering – Chemical category, in the 301 – 350 band in the Engineering – Electrical & Electronic category, in the 351 – 400 band in the Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing category, in the 401 – 450 band in the Physics & Astronomy category, and in the 451 – 500 band in the Computer Science & Information Systems category.

The Babes-Boylai University in Cluj-Napoca and the University of Bucharest are ranked with four disciplines each. The Babes-Boylai University is ranked in the 201 – 250 band for Modern Languages, in the 251- 300 band for English Language and Literature, in the 351 – 400 band for Mathematics, and in the 451- 500 band for Chemistry.

The University of Bucharest dropped from the 151-200 band of 2017 to the 201- 250 one in Linguistics, but kept the 251-300 band in English Language and Literature, the 401-450 band in Physics & Astronomy, and advanced to the 351 – 400 one in Chemistry.

At the same time the Vest University in Timisoara positioned itself in the 251-300 band in the Modern Languages category, the same as in the previous year.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject reveal which universities are the best in the world for 48 different subjects. Two new subjects were added to this year’s edition of the ranking: classics & ancient history, and library & information management.

Harvard University is again ranked number one for more subjects than any other institution. The Massachusetts University tops 14 different subject tables, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Oxford.

The rankings are compiled taking into account indicators such as academic reputation, citations per paper, employer reputation, and H-index citations.

