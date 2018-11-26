videoRomanian theatre sets world record

The Excelsior Theatre in Bucharest has become the first Romanian theatre to set a world record. Representatives of the Guinness World Records have recently confirmed that Excelsior has set the record for the largest rotating seating platform, according to a press release.

The seating platform was built especially for performances of the “Vlaicu Voda” theatre play by Alexandru Davila. The project marked the 1918 Great Union Centennial, with performances taking place in Bucharest’s Constitutiei Square on June 8-10 and August 22-26, 2018.

The show was part of a special production aimed at offering a complex theatrical experience set in the 14th century, in the context of Vlaicu Voda’s reign. A small medieval village was especially built in Constitutiei Square for this production, which included nine houses, eight defense towers, four craft workshops, an inn and a church, as well as hundreds of folk costumes and masks, and many musicians and actors.

(photo source: Excelsior Theatre; photo by Elena Coman)