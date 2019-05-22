Romanian small enterprises can access EU grants to develop their business online

Romanian micro-enterprises can receive grants worth up to EUR 200,000 under the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program to develop or upgrade their production facilities, purchase machinery, installations, office equipment, but also to invest in software or licenses, including the tools needed to create online stores, according to tax consultancy firm TPA quoted by Profit.ro.

The grants are between EUR 25,000 and EUR 200,000 and cover up to 90% of the eligible value of the investment.

Companies that want to access these grants can submit their business plans only through MySMIS from July 8 to November 8, 2019. To be eligible for funding, the micro-enterprises must have operated for at least one full-year fiscal year, and it must have posted an operating profit in the fiscal year preceding the submission of the grant application. They must implement their projects in the urban area.

“This program can help micro businesses grow faster, but it is important for entrepreneurs not to hesitate too much. The sooner a consultant can submit the project, the greater the chances it will be approved,” said Johannes Becker, partner of TPA Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)