Romanian star Simona Halep wins two finals at Shenzhen Open

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep couldn’t have dreamt of a better way to start the year, as she won both finals at the Shenzhen Open, the first official tournament she played this year.

Halep, who started the year on the top spot in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, beat Czech player Katerina Siniakova (no. 47 WTA) in the singles final, after three sets (6-1, 2-6, 6-0). She thus won her first tournament this year and her 16th singles title in her career.

A few hours later, Halep and compatriot Irina Begu managed to win the doubles final as well. They beat the Czech pair made of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejčíková also after three sets (1-6, 6-1, 10-8). This is Halep’s first doubles’ title in her career while for BEGU this is the 7th doubles title.

