Romanian guesses the scores for Liverpool-Barcelona, Ajax-Tottenham thrillers

A bettor from the small town of Corabia in Southern Romania guessed the exact scores of the two thrilling matches in UEFA Champions League semifinals. He correctly anticipated that Liverpool would beat FC Barcelona 4-0 and that Tottenham would defeat Ajax in Amsterdam 3-2.

He placed a bet of RON 2 (42 euro cents) at an odd of 2,250 to 1, and won RON 4,275 (EUR 909), according to Digisport.ro.

English team Tottenham miraculously qualified to the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday evening, May 8, after beating Ajax Amsterdam 3-2, with a last-minute goal. Tottenham had lost at home 0-1 to Ajax and was 0-2 behind in the first half of the away match, but managed to overturn the score in the second half.

One day before, English club Liverpool produced another big surprise as they defeated FC Barcelona 4-0 and qualified to the Champions League final, after a 0-3 defeat in Barcelona.

(Photo source: Tottenham Hotspur Facebook page)