Over 100 Romanian productions in the race for nominations at Gopo Awards 2024

Over 100 Romanian productions are in the race for nominations at the 18th edition of the Romanian National Film Awards, the Gopo Awards.

In total, 107 Romanian films - feature films, documentaries, and short films, released in cinemas, at national and international festivals, or on streaming platforms in 2023, are in the race for nominations at the 18th edition of the Gopo Awards, which will take place on April 29 at the "I.L. Caragiale" National Theatre in Bucharest.

Starting this year, the Gopo Awards will have two pre-selection juries, one for the feature film category and the second for the documentary and short film categories.

The pre-selection jury, which will determine the nominations for feature films, consists of 11 professionals from the film industry, as before. This year's jurors include film critics Cristina Corciovescu, Mihai Fulger, and Valerian Sava, directors Ruxandra Ghițescu and Ioana Uricaru, actress Ofelia Popii, cinematographer Tudor Lucaciu, editor Melania Oproiu, costume designer Oana Păunescu, producer Gabriela Suciu, and composer Cristian Lolea.

The documentary and short film jury include 5 industry professionals, namely film critics Andrei Rus and Ramona Aristide, director Radu Ciorniciuc, screenwriter Andreea Vălean, and editor Dan Nanoveanu.

A total of 32 feature films are on the list proposed for nominations in the Best Film category, including Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World (dir. Radu Jude), Freedom (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), Another Two Lottery Tickets (dir. Paul Negoescu), Boss (dir. Bogdan Mirică), Northbound (dir. Mihai Mincan), Warboy (dir. Marian Crișan), Tiger (dir. Andrei Tănase), Taxi Drivers (dir. Bogdan Theodor Olteanu), feature films directed by Jesús del Cerro - Miami Bici 2 and Ramon, as well as documentaries such as Between Revolutions (dir. Vlad Petri), Arsenie. The Afterlife (dir. Alexandru Solomon), and Why Do They Call Me Nora When My Sky Is Clear (dir. Carla Teaha) or Playback (dir. Iulia Rugină).

My Muslim Husband (dir. Daniel Bărnuți & Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți), The Eagles of Țaga (dir. Iulian Manuel Ghervas, Adina Popescu), The Case of Engineer Ursu (dir. Liviu Tofan, Șerban Georgescu), or Why Do They Write on Walls? (dir. Alin Boeru) are just a part of the 17 productions entered in the documentary category following the call launched in January.

In the short film category, 58 titles were entered, including fiction films, documentaries, and animated stories. The list of Romanian short films entered in this edition includes productions such as Vacation Exercise (dir. Lara Ionescu), All the Nations (dir. Alexandra Diaconu), Pink (dir. Liviu Marghidan), Sentimental Education (dir. Alma Buhagiar), Between the Edges of the Day (dir. Andreea Lăcătuș), Berliner Kindl (dir. Lucia Chicos), Two Words, Three Lies (dir. Ioachim Stroe), Where Boats Don’t Reach (dir. Vlad Buzaianu), Night Training (dir. Bogdan Alecsandru), or Venus (dir. Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu).

Nominations for all categories of the Gopo Awards will be determined in March.

Following the nomination announcement, over 650 active professionals from all areas of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote to determine the winners of the Gopo 2024 trophies, through a voting mechanism provided by the audit and consulting firm PwC Romania, with whom the Gopo Awards organizers have partnered since 2011.

