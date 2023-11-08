Romanian president to visit four countries during trip to Africa this month

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will travel to Africa this month for a series of visits to the Republic of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Senegal. According to the Presidential Administration, the tour is scheduled for November 14-23.

The trip, the first political-diplomatic approach at this level in the last 30 years, is aimed at relaunching Romania's relations with the African continent, both directly and as part of the joint effort at the European level, according to the official announcement.

"These visits aim at relaunching the high-level political dialogue with the mentioned states and revitalizing economic and sectoral relations, aiming to open and capitalize on new opportunities for collaboration in areas of common interest, including those regarding the management of global challenges," the Presidential Administration said.

Romania recently adopted the National Strategy for Africa, through which it aims to revive and enhance relations with this area "in accordance with Romania's interests and the growing importance of Africa on the international level."

During the trip to Kenya, Klaus Iohannis will meet with president William Ruto and attend a meeting with the executive director of the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) at the United Nations Office in Nairobi. In addition, official documents regarding the environment and political cooperation will be signed, and a Romanian donation for a Kenyan school will be inaugurated.

In Tanzania, the Romanian leader will have political consultations with president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Next, during the visit to Cabo Verde, Romania's Iohannis will meet with president José Maria Neves, the president of the National Assembly Austelino Tavares Correia, prime minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, and the mayor of Praia, Francisco Avelino Carvalho. Also, the Romanian leader will have a meeting with former students from Cabo Verde who studied in Romania.

In Senegal, Klaus Iohannis will have political consultations with president Macky Sall and participate in the inauguration of the United Nations House.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)