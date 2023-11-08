Politics

Romanian president to visit four countries during trip to Africa this month

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will travel to Africa this month for a series of visits to the Republic of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Senegal. According to the Presidential Administration, the tour is scheduled for November 14-23.

The trip, the first political-diplomatic approach at this level in the last 30 years, is aimed at relaunching Romania's relations with the African continent, both directly and as part of the joint effort at the European level, according to the official announcement. 

"These visits aim at relaunching the high-level political dialogue with the mentioned states and revitalizing economic and sectoral relations, aiming to open and capitalize on new opportunities for collaboration in areas of common interest, including those regarding the management of global challenges," the Presidential Administration said.

Romania recently adopted the National Strategy for Africa, through which it aims to revive and enhance relations with this area "in accordance with Romania's interests and the growing importance of Africa on the international level."

During the trip to Kenya, Klaus Iohannis will meet with president William Ruto and attend a meeting with the executive director of the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) at the United Nations Office in Nairobi. In addition, official documents regarding the environment and political cooperation will be signed, and a Romanian donation for a Kenyan school will be inaugurated.

In Tanzania, the Romanian leader will have political consultations with president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Next, during the visit to Cabo Verde, Romania's Iohannis will meet with president José Maria Neves, the president of the National Assembly Austelino Tavares Correia, prime minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, and the mayor of Praia, Francisco Avelino Carvalho. Also, the Romanian leader will have a meeting with former students from Cabo Verde who studied in Romania.

In Senegal, Klaus Iohannis will have political consultations with president Macky Sall and participate in the inauguration of the United Nations House.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president to visit four countries during trip to Africa this month

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will travel to Africa this month for a series of visits to the Republic of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Senegal. According to the Presidential Administration, the tour is scheduled for November 14-23.

The trip, the first political-diplomatic approach at this level in the last 30 years, is aimed at relaunching Romania's relations with the African continent, both directly and as part of the joint effort at the European level, according to the official announcement. 

"These visits aim at relaunching the high-level political dialogue with the mentioned states and revitalizing economic and sectoral relations, aiming to open and capitalize on new opportunities for collaboration in areas of common interest, including those regarding the management of global challenges," the Presidential Administration said.

Romania recently adopted the National Strategy for Africa, through which it aims to revive and enhance relations with this area "in accordance with Romania's interests and the growing importance of Africa on the international level."

During the trip to Kenya, Klaus Iohannis will meet with president William Ruto and attend a meeting with the executive director of the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) at the United Nations Office in Nairobi. In addition, official documents regarding the environment and political cooperation will be signed, and a Romanian donation for a Kenyan school will be inaugurated.

In Tanzania, the Romanian leader will have political consultations with president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Next, during the visit to Cabo Verde, Romania's Iohannis will meet with president José Maria Neves, the president of the National Assembly Austelino Tavares Correia, prime minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, and the mayor of Praia, Francisco Avelino Carvalho. Also, the Romanian leader will have a meeting with former students from Cabo Verde who studied in Romania.

In Senegal, Klaus Iohannis will have political consultations with president Macky Sall and participate in the inauguration of the United Nations House.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest