Romanian President: Romgaz prolongs framework contract with Azeri company Socar

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced on February 2 that he agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to develop bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, transport, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture.

Specifically, he said that Romania’s natural gas company Romgaz and Azeri partner Socar, also controlled by the state, will sign, on February 3, a new framework contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas in Romania over the period April 1, 2023 - April 1, 2024.

On December 16, 2022, the national natural gas company Romgaz and Socar Trading, the subsidiary of the national oil company of Azerbaijan, signed the first individual contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas to Romania.

The individual contract allows planned deliveries of natural gas starting from January 1 through the Southern Corridor, using the transport capacities of the TAP, IGB pipelines, as well as the transport systems of Bulgaria and Romania.

