Business

Romanian President: Romgaz prolongs framework contract with Azeri company Socar

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced on February 2 that he agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to develop bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, transport, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture.

Specifically, he said that Romania’s natural gas company Romgaz and Azeri partner Socar, also controlled by the state, will sign, on February 3, a new framework contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas in Romania over the period April 1, 2023 - April 1, 2024.

On December 16, 2022, the national natural gas company Romgaz and Socar Trading, the subsidiary of the national oil company of Azerbaijan, signed the first individual contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas to Romania.

The individual contract allows planned deliveries of natural gas starting from January 1 through the Southern Corridor, using the transport capacities of the TAP, IGB pipelines, as well as the transport systems of Bulgaria and Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian President: Romgaz prolongs framework contract with Azeri company Socar

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced on February 2 that he agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to develop bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, transport, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture.

Specifically, he said that Romania’s natural gas company Romgaz and Azeri partner Socar, also controlled by the state, will sign, on February 3, a new framework contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas in Romania over the period April 1, 2023 - April 1, 2024.

On December 16, 2022, the national natural gas company Romgaz and Socar Trading, the subsidiary of the national oil company of Azerbaijan, signed the first individual contract for the delivery of Azeri natural gas to Romania.

The individual contract allows planned deliveries of natural gas starting from January 1 through the Southern Corridor, using the transport capacities of the TAP, IGB pipelines, as well as the transport systems of Bulgaria and Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022