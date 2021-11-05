Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 09:40
Politics

Romanian, Polish presidents talk bilateral projects

11 May 2021
The presidents of Romania and Poland, Klaus Iohannis and Andrzej Duda, discussed on Monday, May 10, the Rail2Sea railway project, which will link the ports of Constanta and Gdansk and the road Via Carpathia, besides the worrying security situation in Ukraine.

"We also addressed the issue of regional cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative, with an emphasis on the implementation of strategic regional interconnection projects. From this perspective, we agreed to continue to promote with priority the Rail2Sea railway project, which will connect the ports of Constanta and Gdansk and, respectively, of the Via Carpathia road project," said Klaus Iohannis, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The President of Poland considers that "political and economic cooperation must be intensified after the pandemic" and thanked Klaus Iohannis for organizing the B9 summit, before the NATO summit in Brussels.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
