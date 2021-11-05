Romanian, Polish presidents talk bilateral projects

The presidents of Romania and Poland, Klaus Iohannis and Andrzej Duda, discussed on Monday, May 10, the Rail2Sea railway project, which will link the ports of Constanta and Gdansk and the road Via Carpathia, besides the worrying security situation in Ukraine.

"We also addressed the issue of regional cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative, with an emphasis on the implementation of strategic regional interconnection projects. From this perspective, we agreed to continue to promote with priority the Rail2Sea railway project, which will connect the ports of Constanta and Gdansk and, respectively, of the Via Carpathia road project," said Klaus Iohannis, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The President of Poland considers that "political and economic cooperation must be intensified after the pandemic" and thanked Klaus Iohannis for organizing the B9 summit, before the NATO summit in Brussels.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)