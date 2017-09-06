Romanian PM wants to make sure IMF gets its forecast right

Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said that he invited representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to the Finance Ministry to show them “the exact figures” on the country’s economic situation.

He explained that the IMF representatives will make a new forecast on Romania’s economy at the end of this year, and he offered them the “official figures” so they don’t get their forecasts wrong again.

The Prime Minister met yesterday with IMF and World Bank representatives.

“Given the fact that they made mistakes in the last two (e.n estimates) (…) we’ve offered the support of Romania’s official figures in order to not have a third mistake,” said Tudose.

The PM added he did not accuse the IMF of anything, but only warned them to be more thorough because “they are such a big organization”.

In April, the IMF revised upwards from 3.8% to 4.2% its estimates on Romania’s economic growth for this year. The country’s economy went up by 5.7% in the first three months of this year and by 5.7% in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

[email protected]