Romanian to lead PepsiCo in Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa

Silviu Popovici, the president of the PepsiCo business in Russia, Ukraine and the CIS countries, will take over the group’s operations in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (the ESSA area), reports local Ziarul Finanicar.

The area includes 65 countries, and the group has in its portfolio brands such as Pepsi, Tropicana and Quaker Oats.

Popovici currently leads the PepsiCo in 12 countries, with a total turnover of over USD 5 billion.

Silviu Popovici has been working for PepsiCo for about five years after the American giant took over Wimm-Bill-Dann, a company that the Romanian executive was leading at the time. At that time, Wimm-Bill-Dann was the largest food and beverage company in Russia.

Popovici has worked for more than ten years for Coca-Cola Hellenic, the second largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world.

