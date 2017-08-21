Romanian MPs worked only 59 days this year

The Romanian deputies and senators have worked a total of only 59 days since taking over the office, reports local Adevarul. Romania organized parliamentary elections on December 11, 2016.

Romanian MPs receive monthly allowances of up to RON 16,000 (some EUR 3,500), regardless of whether they come to work or not. They also get money for accommodation and fuel.

The new MPs elected last December started their work earlier than usual. They organized the first meetings in January 2017, although the first ordinary work session begins in February and ends in June, reports Adevarul. They organized five extraordinary sessions to the give the vote of confidence to the former Government led by Sorin Grindeanu, to elect and vote on the members of the specialized committees, to approve the budgets of each Chamber, and to vote on the law empowering the Government to issue ordinances while the Parliament is on vacation.

The MPs also met a few times in February, amid the massive street protests triggered by the controversial Government ordinance that would have changed the Criminal Law. President Klaus Iohannis also addressed the Parliament in early February.

In March, the MPs met in only three joint meetings, while the senators worked a total of 11 days. The lawmakers worked a little bit more in May, namely 12 days.

The MPs also met in June, when the hottest topic was the no-confidence motion against the former Government led by Sorin Grindeanu. The motion passed with 241 votes in favor, more than the needed number of votes of 233.

