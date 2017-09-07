Romanian medieval church refurbished with double glazing, PVC carpentry

The Culture and National Identity Ministry is looking into the modernization works carried out at the Episcopal Church Curtea de Arges after the historical monument was refurbished using reversible double glazing protection and PVC carpentry. The works could impact the site’s chances of being included on the UNESCO list of historical monuments.

The church in Curtea de Arges is part of the Arges Monastery ensemble. Since 2005, the church was included in the National Refurbishment Program, and underwent replacement work at its metallic cover, cleaning of the exterior walls and a restoration of the mural paintings. The monastery was erected between 1515 and 1517 and is regarded as a masterpiece of Romanian medieval architecture.

The Arges Monastery ensemble was proposed for inclusion on the UNESCO list since 1991 but the refurbishment works could impact the site’s chances of receiving the UNESCO monument status, the public television TVR reported. A commission of the international organization is expected to evaluate the monument this fall.

The double glazing protects the original windows and the metallic access door against dust and weather phenomena, the Culture Ministry said. “The fitting of these protections was done without the approval of the Culture Ministry. Following repeated inspections at the monument, the representative of the Arges County Culture Department concluded the protections do not affect the exterior aspect of the monument or its fresco and their removal can be done without deteriorating the monument.”

At the same time, the Arges County Culture Department asked the Arges and Muscel Episcopate to remove the protection once the exterior restoration works end, this fall.

