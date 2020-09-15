Profile picture for user andreich
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
15 September 2020
The Romanian Lottery joins the digital revolution and will open up for online players in what can be described as a digital revolution for this company founded in 1906. Currently, playing the Lottery in Romania is only possible through special terminals that validate the tickets.

The Government has adopted a decision that changes the Romanian Lottery's functioning, allowing the online sale of lottery tickets. Thus, players will be able to choose the lucky numbers online and pay by card.

"This decision addresses the need to digitize the Romanian Lottery's activity. It also completes the legislation in force that doesn't cover situations such as restricting free movement and economic freedom as a result of emergencies such as a pandemic," the Economy Ministry explained in a press release.

The ministry points out that technological innovations in recent years have resulted in constant international changes in industries, including the gambling industry, and that the interest in electronically organized gambling has increased significantly.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romanian Lottery)

A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
15 September 2020
