Romanian locality signs “union declaration” with neighboring Moldova

The local councilors in the Parva commune, in north-central Romania’s Bistriţa-Năsăud county, have signed a resolution requesting the union with the Republic of Moldova, Mediafax reported.

It is the first Romanian locality to sign such a declaration. The document, with a symbolic value, is to be sent to all national decision-making factors.

The locality said the declaration was a response to a similar document of local authorities in the Republic of Moldova. The local councils of 34 localities in the Republic of Moldova have adopted similar declarations.

The declaration adopted by the Parva commune is asking national decision-making factors to “do all that is in their power to reunite the county in the centennial year of 2018.” The declaration will be sent to the president of Romania, the president of the Senate, of the Chamber of Deputies, to the Government and to all MPs and politicians who could get involved, Ioan Strugari, the mayor of Prava, told Mediafax.

Romania is celebrating this year 100 years since the Great Union, when several provinces, including Transylvania, Basarabia, Bucovina and Maramures, joined the Romanian Kingdom of the time. Following the 1939 Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, Romania was required to cede Basarabia to the Soviet Union, leading to the creation of the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic.

“Let’s do everything in our power to reunite the country in the centennial year 2018. Today’s generation has the moral duty to fight for the same ideals defended with the price of their lives by our predecessors. The Romanian people cannot celebrate the Union Centennial without a part of the Romanian territories that were the object of the great celebration of Alba Iulia, in 1918,” the declaration reads.

