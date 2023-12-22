Romanian leaders send condolences after shooting at Prague university

Romanian leaders have expressed condolences after Thursday’s mass shooting at a university in Prague, which left at least 14 people dead and over 20 wounded.

President Klaus Iohannis reacted to the tragedy in a post on social media, saying he was “appalled” by the shooting in the Czech Republic.

“Appalled by the shooting in Prague today that claimed so many innocent lives. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Romania stands with the people of the Czech Republic during these difficult times,” reads the post on X.

In his turn, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu posted: “Profoundly saddened by the horrific shooting in Prague, at the Charles University. In this tragic moment, on behalf of the Romanian Government, I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all injured.”

Senate president and former PM Nicolae Ciuca also offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and said Romania stands in solidarity with the Czech Republic.

“Heartbroken by the devastating news of the tragic shootings in Prague today. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Warm wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the Czech Republic during this difficult time,” reads the post on X.

Official information quoted by the Associated Press said the attack took place at Charles University, where the shooter was a student. The gunman also died, and the possible motive for his attack is not yet clear. According to The New York Times, the authorities said there was no indication that the young man’s actions were connected to international or domestic terrorism, and that he killed himself after the shooting.

(Photo source: screenshot from Czech Republic Police video on Facebook)