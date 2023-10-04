Romanian journalists accuse Swiss group management of editorial interference on behalf of betting companies

More than 70 journalists from the editorial offices of Romanian newspapers Libertatea and Gazeta Sporturilor, both owned by the Swiss Ringier group, accused the management of editorial interference in an open letter. Management reportedly requested to see articles about betting companies that advertise in newspapers before they are published.

72 out of 75 journalists and editors working at both newspapers have signed a public letter protesting after the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Sporturilor, Cătălin Țepelin, announced that he had been fired by Ringier.

"We strongly protest against these measures and announce that we will take legal action to defend the Romanian public's right to independent media," the open letter says.

Among the signatories of the statement are well-known journalists such as Ovidiu Ioanițoaia, Cătălin Tolontan, Dan Duca, and Cristian Geambașu.

According to the signatories of the letter, Țepelin and investigative journalist and editorial coordinator Cătălin Tolontan asked Ringier to stop pressuring the journalists back in August. Robin Lingg, the president of the Ringier Sports Media Group Board, then asked Gazeta Sporturilor's editor-in-chief, Cătălin Țepelin, to leave and then requested Tolontan to jointly appoint the former's replacement. Tolontan refused, and so did deputy editor-in-chief Dan Udrea when he was offered Țepelin's position.

When asked to comment, Ringier management pointed to the official statement, which notes that Țepelin departed due to "differing views on the strategic direction of Gazeta Sporturilor."

The open letter, however, offers more details on the affair: "On July 31 and August 8, 2023, three people from Ringier Sport Management, the sports press division of the Ringier Group, asked an editorial manager of Gazeta Sporturilor to introduce a new way of working. The new rules would require the newsroom to show articles to international management before publication. The request, made in two separate discussions, would apply to articles about betting companies that are or could be advertising partners."

The signatories insist on the importance of editorial freedom and point to Romanian law and the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights.

"Separating editorial from commercial is a key principle in journalism. It applies to the biggest and most respected newsrooms in the world. Once changed, this rule would lead to a situation where certain people and companies are privileged over other companies and over the readers. [...] We know that there are many people in Ringier's management and on its Boards who have a proven commitment to freedom of expression. That is why the purpose of this appeal is to point out to all these stakeholders, regardless of their beliefs, the risk that concerns us all," they add.

Finally, the journalists asked management to stop pressuring them.

"No definitive harm has been done. At the moment, at least in the case of Libertatea and Gazeta Sporturilor, the way of working has remained unchanged, independence is working, and no damage has been caused to external partners. But the pressure on the newsrooms cannot continue. Not us, but the journalistic legacy of Ringier demands it," the letter concludes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Gazeta Sporturilor video on Facebook)