Romanian replaces New Zealander as head of logistics group P3’s local operations

Sînziana Pardhan has been appointed country head in Romania of P3, an owner, developer and asset manager of European logistics properties.

Pardhan joined the company as acquisitions director for Romania three months ago. She is replacing Blake Horsley, who has become P3’s group development director.

In her new role, she will oversee the company’s expansion in Romania, a market which P3 views as having “great potential due to strong economic growth and increasing importance in Europe’s manufacturing supply chain.”

With extensive experience in investments, acquisitions and disposals, Pardhan had previously spent nine years working at real estate consultancy Colliers. Prior to that, she collaborated with SOPOLEC and the Romanian Green Building Council, and completed consultancy assignments with the US Department of Commerce (Central and Eastern Europe Business Information Center), Dominican Republic’s Competitive Council and The Global Knowledge Partnership (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia).

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Banking from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest and a Master’s degree in International Business from The Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University. She also took classes at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School and was co-founder and co-leader of the Euro-Atlantic Club.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead P3’s highly professional and dedicated team as we increase the company’s presence in Romania through the ambitious and sustainable growth of our portfolio” said Pardhan.

“I have known Sînziana for nine years and we worked together for five of them, so I am confident that I am leaving the leadership of the Romanian office in excellent hands,” departing Horsley said.

In his new role as group development director, Horsley will oversee the company’s development program, which includes delivering new buildings on existing P3 parks as well as a number of new parks as it expands in the nine countries in which it is already represented and enters new territories. Horsley joined P3 at the beginning of 2016.

P3 currently has a total of 318,000 sqm in 12 warehouses in Romania, and a further 51,000 sqm under construction, all at P3 Bucharest.

