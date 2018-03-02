Romanian Govt. plans to simplify tax form for independent activities

Romania’s government is looking to simplify the declaring and payment of the contributions for revenues from independent activities.

It has launched a new version of the tax form for this type of revenues (Declaratia 600) into public debate and is looking to get suggestions on how to make it easier to use. Prime minister Viorica Dancila said the new tax form replaces seven older tax forms.

The government has also decided to change the way these taxes and contributions are paid. Thus, taxpayers who make revenues from independent activities will pay the income tax and social contributions on the revenues estimated for the current year not on the revenues actually made in the previous year. There will also be only one payment term, namely March 31 of the year after the revenues were made, according to prime minister Viorica Dancila.

This year, taxpayers making revenues from independent activities, such as intellectual property rights, rent, dividends, will have to submit the tax form 600 by July 15. In 2019, the deadline for submitting this form will be March 31.

