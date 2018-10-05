Romanian Govt. aims to finance 10,000 start-ups through new Star-Up Nation program

Romania’s Government will allot budget resources worth RON 2 billion (EUR 430 million) for the second edition of the Start-Up Nation program, which will cover the financing of 10,000 local start-ups, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday, October 4.

The program finances new firms through grants worth up to RON 200,000 (EUR 43,000), which can cover a variety of expenses.

Over 8,000 new firms were set up in the 2017 edition of the program, which have created 21,000 jobs. Most of the new firms were launched by young entrepreneurs (21-40 years old), Dancila said, according to local Mediafax. She added that the 2018 program will be clearer and will come with a simplified acquisition procedure.

The guide for the program was recently launched for public debate.

[email protected]