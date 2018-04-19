Young Romanian farmer steals EU money to play slot machines

A Romanian was sentenced to two and a half years in jail, on parole, for having embezzled European funds by playing slot machines.

In 2014, the man in Iasi, in North-Eastern Romania, received some EUR 24,000 in EU funds as down payment for a Young Farmer program. He failed to use the money as pledged in the business plan, but rather paid off a EUR 8,000 personal loan, spent some on slot machines, and built a barn, local Mediafax reported.

Aside from the jail sentence for EU funds embezzling, the man will take a professional reconversion course and provide 70 days of community service in a village, as well as pay back the embezzled sums.

