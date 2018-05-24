How much time do Romanian employees spend commuting to and from work?

Only a quarter of Romanian employees spend less than 30 minutes a day commuting to and from work, according to a recent study by online recruiting platform eJobs.

Over 36% of respondents said they need between 30 minutes and one hour per day to get to work and then back home, while 37.7% spend between one and two hours commuting.

For this reason, 56.4% of employees would be willing to accept a job that offers them a lower salary if the workplace is located closer to the area where they live, the study showed. In fact, for 25.6% of study participants, the distance between the office and home is one of the most important factors taken into account when choosing a job, after salary, work schedule, job security and the opportunity to advance in the career.

The same study also revealed that the distance between the office and the house is not the only important thing for the Romanian employees, as they also find it important to know what service centers or facilities they can find close to the workplace. Usually, offices are located in areas where supermarkets, gas stations, restaurants, medical clinics or sports halls are also located.

The eJobs survey was carried out between May 7 and May 21 on a sample of 1,100 respondents.

Some 0.3 mln Romanians commute daily to work in Bucharest

Irina Marica, [email protected]