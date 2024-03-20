Romanian digital marketing agency Search Ads managed budgets exceeding EUR 5 million last year

News from Companies

Search Ads, one of the most experienced independent digital marketing agencies in Romania, announced that last year it has managed budgets exceeding EUR 5 million, representing a 30% growth from the previous year. Moreover, Search Ads has managed, since its launch, total online advertising budgets of approximately EUR 45 million.

In addition, in the context of companies’ increased interest for online promotion, the budgets allocated for advertising through Google Ads and Meta Ads grew significantly, while the amounts allocated for advertising on Tik Tok had a spectacular boost, of almost 200%.

This ascending trend was driven by the agency's development plans, the integrated team of highly specialised experts in industries such as building materials, real estate and e-commerce and the expansion of the client portfolio in these areas, as well as in retail and the medical/pharmaceuticals fields.

"Our clients' confidence in the Search Ads team's know-how, the integrated digital marketing services we have been providing to companies in a variety of industries for over 12 years, and a fair cost-benefit balance have been among the factors contributing to this growth," said Paul Smarandache, one of Search Ads’ founders.

In a hyper-competitive business environment, often dominated by the rising impact of the AI capabilities, companies face unprecedented pressure to differentiate on their industries and to create genuine value through their products and services. That's why partnering with specialists to create and optimise online marketing strategies and integrating them with the latest tools and data available on the market, along with in-depth knowledge of the specifics and challenges of certain industries, become essential for organisations and a real support in achieving their commercial and reputational goals.

Search Ads has been a Google Premier Partner for 10 years, one of the most important recognitions in the digital marketing field, based on criteria such as: the ability to build loyalty and grow the customer portfolio, diversification of services and products, investment in promotion through Google channels and platforms, in addition to the campaigns’ results and performance. The agency is also a Meta, LinkedIN and Microsoft Ads partner.

* This is a press release.