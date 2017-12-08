Romanian court compels parents of child with cancer to continue treatment

A court in Răducăneni, in eastern Romania’s Iasi county, compelled the parents of a ten-year-old who is ill with cancer to go ahead with her treatment. The decision came after the parents refused an operation, arguing they were afraid that her organs could be stolen, News.ro reported.

The Iasi Child Protection Department sued the parents of the girl after the doctors let them known that the parents did not bring her in to receive treatment since July, although she had been diagnosed with advanced renal cancer and she needed an operation. The girl underwent another surgery when she was four years old but had a relapse.

The Iasi Child Protection Department said they would undertake all measures so that the girl continues her treatment and, eventually, undergoes surgery.

In their turn, the parents said they did not trust the doctors and they were afraid the girl’s organs would be stolen in the event of a new surgery. They also argued that the court is not made up of doctors and that their girl cannot be taken away from her family by force, since she is cared for “exemplary.”

