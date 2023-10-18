HR

Only two counties in Romania have fewer employees than in 2022, Bucharest at 1.08 mln

18 October 2023

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, as compiled by Ziarul Financiar, only two counties in Romania have fewer employees than in 2022, while Bucharest-Ilfov, Cluj, and Timiș have gained nearly 42,000 new employees in the past year.

The number of employees in the Romanian capital reached almost 1.08 million in July this year, about 23,400 more than in July 2022. In Ilfov, there are around 191,700 employees, an increase of 6,700 from year to year. Cluj has exceeded 281,000 employees, and Timiș has surpassed 267,000 employees. 

The two counties that have recorded decreases in the number of employees are Hunedoara and Tulcea. In the former, there are 1,500 fewer employees this year, while in the latter, there are about 370 fewer.

"It's still a labor market that is candidate-driven; the candidate decides whether to accept the interview or the job offer," Ziarul Financiar points out. 

Bucharest-Ilfov, Cluj, and Timiș are the leaders in the county ranking for recruitment dynamics year over year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

The capital reached an average net salary of almost RON 5,900 in July 2023, up from just over RON 5,200 net in July 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Panuwat Dangsungnoen | Dreamstime.com)

