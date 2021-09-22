Positive but not bullish sentiment among Romanian constructors

Almost half of the Romanian general contractors in construction believe that the volume of works will increase over the next 12 months, while a third of them estimate that the infrastructure (civil engineering) segment will be the main driver.

At a more granular level, the large European-funded projects and the robust demand on the residential segment are the market's driving forces, according to a survey conducted by IBC Focus. However, both these drivers remain iffy and fragile.

Furthermore, although the report does not detail this aspect, rising construction materials prices and scarce workforce are negative drivers.

Consequently, while the sentiment remains predominantly positive, there is no massive consensus about the market's positive development.

"If in 2020 the market increased […], the expectations are divided when it comes to estimates for the next period. […] Almost half are optimistic and expect growth," said Andrei Spataru, CEO of IBC Focus, Ziarul Financiar reported.

While 47% of entrepreneurs see an increase in the volume of their activity, 27% of them believe that the workload will remain the same for the next 12 months, while 26% expect it to decrease.

Contractors are still waiting for the unblocking of major infrastructure projects that could offer many opportunities.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)