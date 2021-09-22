Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 08:11
Real Estate

Positive but not bullish sentiment among Romanian constructors

22 September 2021
Almost half of the Romanian general contractors in construction believe that the volume of works will increase over the next 12 months, while a third of them estimate that the infrastructure (civil engineering) segment will be the main driver.

At a more granular level, the large European-funded projects and the robust demand on the residential segment are the market's driving forces, according to a survey conducted by IBC Focus. However, both these drivers remain iffy and fragile.

Furthermore, although the report does not detail this aspect, rising construction materials prices and scarce workforce are negative drivers.

Consequently, while the sentiment remains predominantly positive, there is no massive consensus about the market's positive development.

"If in 2020 the market increased […], the expectations are divided when it comes to estimates for the next period. […] Almost half are optimistic and expect growth," said Andrei Spataru, CEO of IBC Focus, Ziarul Financiar reported.

While 47% of entrepreneurs see an increase in the volume of their activity, 27% of them believe that the workload will remain the same for the next 12 months, while 26% expect it to decrease.

Contractors are still waiting for the unblocking of major infrastructure projects that could offer many opportunities.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

