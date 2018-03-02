Romanian company may produce components for Patriot systems

American defense group Raytheon, which will deliver Patriot missile systems to Romania, has sent a request for offer to local company Aerostar Bacau. The US group is looking to find out what components could Aerostar produce for the Patriot radar that is part of the missile systems.

Romania will pay USD 4.64 billion for seven Patriot systems and has already made a USD 910.1 million payment for the first such system. However, defense minister Mihai Fifor said he would try to use these contracts to also bring new orders for Romania’s defense industry.

According to Raytheon representatives, Aerostar Bacau has the opportunity to deliver components for Romania’s Patriot systems as well as for the whole global Patriot inventory, which comprises about 220 units owned by 14 countries. “This represents a big market and a very good export opportunity for the Romanian defense industry,” said Tom Laliberty, a vice president of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems division.

In October 2017, Raytheon also signed a cooperation agreement with Aerostar based on which the Romanian company will provide components and maintenance for the Patriot systems to be delivered to Romania.

Aerostar is a private company specialized in producing and repairing military and civil aircraft and other defense systems. The company had revenues of EUR 78 million and a net profit of EUR 11.6 million in 2017.

The company’s shares, which are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, have gained 53% in the last 12 months, bringing its market value to over EUR 170 million.

Romania makes first payment for Patriot missile system

[email protected]