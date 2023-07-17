Business

Romanian companies boast record profits in 2022

17 July 2023

Although some economists argue that greedflation doesn’t actually exist, local Ziarul Financiar looked at the figures and concluded that the companies were better off after the latest round of inflation, as opposed to the consumers.

The Romanian companies reported the highest aggregated profit in history and the smallest net losses, with the net profit balance (the difference between profit and loss) jumping above RON 200 bln (EUR 40 bln), twice as much compared to 2020 and 32% above the level of 2022.

More precisely, the net gain at the level of the entire business environment grew twice faster than turnover and inflation, according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on data from the Trade Register.

Entrepreneurs and executives have frequently admitted that the price increases were often unjustified, the daily reports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cagkan Sayin/Dreamstime.com)

1

