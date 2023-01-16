Romanian companies prepared to make salaries public, survey says

Companies in Romania have listed twice as many jobs where the salary was public this year compared to the same period last year. Half of the employers on the recruitment platform eJobs say that making the salary public will help them hire faster.

A third of the jobs available at the moment on eJobs display the salary, more than double relative to the same period last year. Over 8,000 positions have either a fixed salary or a salary range mentioned in the job ad.

"The emergence of salaries from the taboo area and their entry into a zone of transparency, after many years in which they were hidden, marks a major change in the job market,” said Raluca Dumitra, Head of Marketing eJobs Romania, in a press release.

“Although it is not yet mandatory by law to publish salaries, employers have begun to take the necessary measures to make the transition smoother for when the time comes. If today we have a rate of 33% of positions with salary published versus 14% last year, this shows that the market is increasingly prepared," she added.

According to the latest survey by eJobs Romania, the main reason why employers have started to make salaries public is connected to their efforts to find the right candidate (15.6%) and increase the speed of the hiring process. More than a third of employers mentioned the latter as a factor, while 22% say they receive more applications if they make the salary public.

About 9.4% have noticed that the job ad receives more views, and 9.4% make the salary public because of the company's policy.

"Our data shows that job postings that display the salary are 40% more viewed than others. 31.3% of the employers who answered the survey indicated a performance of over 50% for these ads. Such results are behind the increase we see in the number of jobs with a salary displayed. Not all positions have the same openness to transparency, and employers are more willing to show the salary for entry-level jobs," said Raluca Dumitra.

More than a third of employers that publish job ads that include the salary acknowledge that they do so mainly for entry-level positions. 21.9% have said that they also display salaries for specialist jobs and 31.3% state that the transparency policy is applied in general, without any differences between career levels.

The areas with the most job ads that mention the salary are retail, the food industry, call center / BPO, real estate, construction, and telecommunications. Another category of jobs for which candidates receive clear salary indications is those outside the country. There are currently over 1,000 jobs abroad that have a salary displayed on eJobs.ro.

The eJobs survey was conducted in December 2022 on a sample of 180 employers, represented by human resources specialists, recruiters, department managers, or entrepreneurs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Supattra Suparit | Dreamstime.com)