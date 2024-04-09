Romanian coffee shop chain '5 to go' enters Bulgaria and expands in Hungary

Romanian coffee shop chain '5 to go' announced that it continues to develop its local and international presence at an accelerated pace, preparing two more outlets in Budapest and the entry into the Bulgarian market.

"I am happy to see the opening of the first '5 to go' locations in Bulgaria, which we have been pursuing for some time, and in Hungary, the plan is to be present with 10 cafes by the end of the year, if everything goes according to expectations," said Radu Savopol, co-founder of 5 to go.

At home, the chain surpassed 550 units across the country after 40 new ones had already been opened this year. The company announced that its sales surged by 48% y/y in Q1.

At the moment, the '5 to go' network covers 120 cities in Romania, with another 35 to be added to the development map this year, and includes 280 entrepreneurs who carry forward the values of the brand and contribute significantly to massive local development by successfully managing one or more locations.

By December 2024, it is planned to open around 120 new '5 to go' coffee shops, as well as to strengthen its presence in foreign markets, where business expansion will be subject to a rigorous analysis of previous results and the specifics of each country.

(Photo source: the company)