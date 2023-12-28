Romanian chemical group gets state aid for EUR 100 mln investment in new production unit

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC) has signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Economy for the development of a new production unit for epoxy resins.

The group’s total investment in this project amounts to RON 490 mln (almost EUR 100 mln), VAT included, of which RON 195 mln (EUR 40 mln) will come from the state.

Chimcomplex is the biggest chemical producer in Romania and has a market capitalization of RON 5.4 bln (EUR 1.1 bln).

