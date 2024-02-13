Romanian female athletes win three gold medals and one bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Female athletes from Romania have won three gold medals and one bronze at the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia.

Mihaela Cambei won 3 gold medals and set two new European records: one for seniors and U23 in the Olympic total, with 199 Kg, and one in the clean and jerk, at U23.

The old European record in the clean and jerk was 106 kg and was also held by Cambei, from last year in Yerevan. Since then, she has also held the continental record for the total, with 198 kg, according to News.ro.

In the 45 kg category, Ioana Miron won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk, with 85 kg. In the snatch, she was sixth, with 65 kg, and in the total, she ranked fourth, with 150 kg.

The European Championships in Sofia serve as a qualification criterion for the Olympic Games in Paris. Romania is participating in the competition with 13 athletes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Haltere)