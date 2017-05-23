Romanian app developer Zitec starts expansion with money from eMAG

Romanian app developer Zitec will start expansion in the country by opening its first office in Brasov this summer.

The company plans to employ 20 programmers until the end of this year.

At the beginning of the year, Zitec managed to attract an investment of over EUR 1.7 million from eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania. The money will allow the company to rapidly expand in the local market by increasing its team and opening new offices.

Besides that, the app developer wants to open a department specialized in EU funds and grants and increase its customer portfolio in Western Europe and the US.

Zitec had a turnover of EUR 4 million last year. About 40% of its revenues came from external projects in 2016, which were developed for partners in the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Italy or the Netherlands.

(photo source: Zitec on Facebook)