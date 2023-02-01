Romanian Ana Maria Mărgean blows away judges, audience at America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Ana Maria Mărgean, representing Romania, was chosen by the American audience to move onwards to the finale of America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

Mărgean, 13, was invited to America's Got Talent: All-Stars as the winner of season 11 of Romania's Got Talent, where she shone with her vocal abilities, ventriloquism skills, and overflowing humor.

Her performance on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars stage lifted the jury to their feet. "No wonder you won Romania's Got Talent. You're incredible, you're superb, you sing beautifully, I love your fuzzy friend, and the moment was also funny on top," said judge Heidi Klum, cited by ProTV.

"I had a blast. I can't believe your story, that you started ventriloquism during the pandemic. I mean, you don't even have two years of experience. That was sensational," said Howie Mandel. "The fact that you looked online, that you were inspired by people who participated in America's Got Talent means you're an AGT All-Star! Fans will adore you," he added.

"It's thrilling to see the best of the best. I mean, you're very funny!” said Simon Cowell.

The video of Mărgean’s performance on America's Got Talent: All-Stars was watched 800,000 times in just a few hours. Comments are full of admiration: "The girl is incredible" / "Romania should be proud of her."

Born in 2001, Mărgean lives just outside of Bucharest. The young girl has over 100 trophies, certificates, and medals from music contests and festivals. Two years ago, during the pandemic, she found videos of ventriloquism online. Her parents got her a doll, which she named Lizzie.

In 2021, Ana Maria Mărgean won Romania’s Got Talent and the EUR 120,000 prize that goes with it. She used the money to buy a “smart little house” in her hometown of Clinceni.

(Photo source: Romanii au Talent on Facebook)