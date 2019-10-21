Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 12:21
Events
Temporary museum focuses on the history of Romanian brands & advertising
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A temporary museum that will put the spotlight on the history of local brands and advertising campaigns will open at Arcub in Bucharest on November 8.  

The museum will feature an exhibition of Romanian advertising art and product design that will give visitors the chance to see a collection of authentic memorabilia of iconic brands, old newspapers and magazines, posters, packaging, consumer goods, cosmetics, toys, textiles and other objects that tell the story of how the creative industries and local brands have developed and changed in Romania.

There will also be conferences attended by specialists and pioneers of the creative and advertising industries, journalists, representatives of the academic and university sectors, artists, and sociologists, as well as creative workshops and guided tours.

The Made in RO temporary museum will stay open until November 24. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeum publicitatii si brandurilor romanesti)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 12:21
Events
Temporary museum focuses on the history of Romanian brands & advertising
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A temporary museum that will put the spotlight on the history of local brands and advertising campaigns will open at Arcub in Bucharest on November 8.  

The museum will feature an exhibition of Romanian advertising art and product design that will give visitors the chance to see a collection of authentic memorabilia of iconic brands, old newspapers and magazines, posters, packaging, consumer goods, cosmetics, toys, textiles and other objects that tell the story of how the creative industries and local brands have developed and changed in Romania.

There will also be conferences attended by specialists and pioneers of the creative and advertising industries, journalists, representatives of the academic and university sectors, artists, and sociologists, as well as creative workshops and guided tours.

The Made in RO temporary museum will stay open until November 24. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeum publicitatii si brandurilor romanesti)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels
18 October 2019
Business
No Romanian company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Central Europe this year

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40