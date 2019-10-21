Temporary museum focuses on the history of Romanian brands & advertising

A temporary museum that will put the spotlight on the history of local brands and advertising campaigns will open at Arcub in Bucharest on November 8.

The museum will feature an exhibition of Romanian advertising art and product design that will give visitors the chance to see a collection of authentic memorabilia of iconic brands, old newspapers and magazines, posters, packaging, consumer goods, cosmetics, toys, textiles and other objects that tell the story of how the creative industries and local brands have developed and changed in Romania.

There will also be conferences attended by specialists and pioneers of the creative and advertising industries, journalists, representatives of the academic and university sectors, artists, and sociologists, as well as creative workshops and guided tours.

The Made in RO temporary museum will stay open until November 24. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeum publicitatii si brandurilor romanesti)