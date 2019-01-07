One fifth of Romania's young population has no formal occupation

About 20.4% of Romania's young people aged between 20 and 34 are neither employed nor going to school, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting data from the statistics office INS.

This is the fourth highest share among European Union member states. In total, there are 730,000 young people in the NEET („Not in Education, Employment or Training“) category, the daily concluded based on the age structure of the population.

“These young people are a partially inactive population, not all of them -- in the sense that many of them are undeclared “freelancers”, meaning that they carry out an activity that is not reported and which does not necessarily involve qualified work: today they are working, tomorrow they bring a car from Germany to sell or trade here, take cheaper products from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine that they sell in Romania,” said Sorin Faur, founder of human resources consultancy firm HR Academy.

