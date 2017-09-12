Romania is a member of the World Tourism Organization’s executive council

Romania has become a member of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Tourism.

“Romania consolidates its global position in tourism. Today, our country has obtained a seat in the governing body of the World Tourism Organization, following the submission of the application by the Ministry of Tourism. Starting today, Romania has the extraordinary chance to take part in all the WTO’s decisions on the development of tourism worldwide, and get actively involved in the dynamics of the executive council,” reads the press release.

A delegation headed by tourism minister Mircea Titus Dobre supported Romania’s candidacy, representing the country’s interests at the 22nd meeting of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization.

Several countries have competed to get one of the five places in the executive council. Romania got 22 votes ‘in favor’, which represented more than half of the total votes, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The other countries that have won seats in the governing body of the WTO are Lithuania – 27 votes, Greece – 25 votes, Russia – 22 votes, Azerbaijan – 20 votes.

The World Tourism Organization is the United Nations agency in charge with the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. UNWTO’s membership includes 156 countries.

The executive council of the World Tourism Organization, which consists of 33 member states, is the management structure that coordinates the organization’s activity between the sessions of the General Assembly and makes sure that the organization’s activities are carried out.

Irina Marica, [email protected]