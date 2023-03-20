Romania up four spots in World Happiness Report

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report 2023. Meanwhile, Romania is up four spots from last year, ranking 24th in this year’s report.

“This year’s Happiness Report also shows that despite several overlapping crises, most populations around the world continue to be remarkably resilient, with global life satisfaction averages in the COVID-19 years 2020-2022 just as high as those in the pre-pandemic years,” reads the press release.

According to the 2023 report, Romanians are less happy than the Czechs or Austrians, but the country ranks better than Spain or Italy, Hotnews.ro reported.

“Finland continues to occupy the top spot, for the sixth year in a row, with a score that is significantly ahead of all other countries,” reads the report. Next at the top are Denmark and Iceland.

The top 10 is completed by Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand.

On the other end, war-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remain the two unhappiest countries in the survey, “with average life evaluations more than five points lower (on a scale running from 0 to 10) than in the ten happiest countries.”

The complete report is available here.

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)