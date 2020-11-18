Romania’s U21 football team qualifies for 2021 EURO

Romania’s Under-21 national football team qualified for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship (U21 EURO) for the second time in a row. The Romania-Denmark match on Tuesday, November 17, ended 1-1, and this gave the Romanian team a chance for qualification.

Romania had to win to be sure of qualification, but the defeat suffered by Belgium, also on Tuesday, allowed the Romanian team to qualify even if the match with Denmark ended in a tie, News.ro reported.

The 2021 U21 EURO will be organized in Hungary and Slovenia. The event will have a unique format and schedule, with the group stage and knockout stage held separately. The group stage takes place from March 24 to 31, 2021, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from May 31 to June 6, 2021.

